Spicing Up Safety: India's Global Adventures in Quality Control

Indian spices have not been banned in Singapore and Hong Kong, though certain batches were recalled due to EtO contamination. The Spices Board is ensuring compliance with safety standards, deploying measures like pre-shipment testing and guidelines for exporters. The FSSAI enforces product safety across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian spices remain uncompromised in markets like Singapore and Hong Kong, according to recent statements from the Ministry of Commerce. Although some batches were recalled due to high ethylene oxide (EtO) levels, the recall did not signify an outright ban, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav clarified before the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In response to these issues, the Ministry of Commerce's Spices Board has implemented stringent measures, including mandatory pre-shipment testing and detailed guidelines for exporters. These protocols aim to avert possible contamination of ethylene oxide at every stage, from procurement through transportation, adapting to each importing country's regulations.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ensures the quality of food products available to Indian consumers. Through regular inspections, sampling, and adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, FSSAI monitors compliance with safety requirements and initiates penalties against violators, thus safeguarding public health.

