India Pushes for Sustainable Food Packaging at National FSSAI Stakeholder Meet

In a major step toward promoting eco-friendly food packaging in India, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, inaugurated a National Stakeholder Consultation titled “Sustainable Packaging for Food Business: Emerging Global Trends and Regulatory Framework” in Mumbai today. The event was organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The landmark consultation brought together over 1,500 stakeholders, including representatives from food businesses, packaging industries, recycling associations, regulatory bodies, environmental organizations, consumer advocacy groups, farmer communities, and various government departments. The consultation is part of FSSAI’s broader initiative to drive multi-stakeholder engagement and formulate evidence-based policies aligned with public health and environmental priorities.

Minister Emphasizes Urgency for Sustainable Packaging

In his inaugural address, Shri Jadhav emphasized the urgent need to shift from conventional plastic packaging to sustainable, biodegradable, and recyclable alternatives. “Shifting towards sustainable methods of packaging is the need of the hour. Plastic waste poses a significant challenge globally, persisting in the environment for years and causing serious ecological harm,” the minister stated.

Highlighting the importance of consumer awareness, he announced the development of a new logo by FSSAI for easy identification of packaging made using recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). The new guidelines for the use of rPET in food packaging have been finalized by FSSAI after extensive stakeholder consultations, in alignment with international best practices.

Shri Jadhav also called attention to India’s ancient traditions of ecological harmony and underscored the potential of combining indigenous knowledge with modern scientific techniques to lead global efforts in sustainable packaging. “India has the potential to become a world leader in sustainable packaging by marrying traditional wisdom with cutting-edge innovation,” he said.

Platform for Open Dialogue with Stakeholders

The consultation was designed to be interactive and participative. Shri Jadhav engaged in an informal open session where stakeholders shared challenges faced in adopting sustainable packaging and discussed practical solutions for implementation. The dialogue highlighted the need for incentives, improved recycling infrastructure, research on biodegradable alternatives, and clearer regulatory pathways.

Technical Session Highlights Best Practices and Innovations

The event featured a robust technical session anchored by domain experts and policymakers. The Chairperson of FSSAI’s Scientific Panel on Packaging presented the scientific rationale behind the newly framed standards, emphasizing transparency, rigorous risk assessment, and stakeholder collaboration in the policymaking process.

Key presentations included:

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) : Representatives discussed the landscape of both global and Indian packaging standards, providing a detailed overview of Indian Standards (IS) applicable to food-grade materials.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) : Officials elaborated on the enforcement of sustainable practices under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework within the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

Industry Representatives: Leaders from the packaging and food sectors showcased breakthrough innovations in developing recyclable, lightweight, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. They also emphasized the importance of plastic waste recovery, recycling initiatives, and strengthening the circular economy.

Collaboration Is Key: Closing Remarks by FSSAI

Dr. Alka Rao, Advisor (Science & Standards and Regulations), delivered the concluding technical debrief, reiterating the necessity for collaboration among government bodies, industry, academia, and civil society. “Sustainable packaging is not just an environmental imperative but a public health priority. FSSAI remains committed to creating policies that are practical, science-based, and informed by ground realities,” she said.

The consultation is part of a series of national-level events organized by FSSAI to democratize the policy-making process and ensure that food safety regulations reflect sector-specific realities and consumer needs. By encouraging open dialogue, FSSAI aims to craft a regulatory framework that supports innovation while safeguarding public health and environmental sustainability.

As India accelerates its transition toward sustainable food packaging, the outcomes of this consultation are expected to play a key role in shaping national strategies and regulatory reforms for years to come.