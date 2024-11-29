Canada's Economic Growth: A Mixed Bag in the Third Quarter

Canada's economy experienced a modest growth of 1% annualized in the third quarter, as reported on Friday, with household and government spending playing pivotal roles. However, this growth was partially counterbalanced by lower business investments and exports, missing anticipated monthly gains of 0.3% and only reaching 0.1%.

The second quarter's growth was adjusted slightly to 2.2% from an earlier 2.1%. These data points, alongside an upcoming employment report, are crucial for the Bank of Canada's upcoming decision on rate cuts set for December 11.

Household spending rose by 0.9% alongside government expenditures, sustaining the economy and countering potential recession, buoyed by population growth. The third quarter's GDP per person declined by 0.4%, marking the sixth consecutive decline, underscoring the need for monetary policy adjustments.

