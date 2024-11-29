Tragedy on the River Niger: Boat Capsizes Leaving Many Missing

A tragic incident unfolded along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, as a boat transporting over 100 passengers capsized, leaving many missing. Most of the passengers were women, and the vessel was en route to a food market from Kogi state to neighboring Niger.

The unfortunate event occurred early Friday morning, according to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency spokesman, Ibrahim Audu. As rescue operations commenced, eight fatalities were confirmed at the site, and local divers continued their efforts to locate more survivors.

While the cause of the sinking is yet to be officially determined, local reports suggest the boat might have been overloaded with over 200 passengers on board. Overcrowding is a common issue in Nigeria's remote regions, where inadequate road infrastructure forces reliance on water transport.

