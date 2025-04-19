Left Menu

Tragedy in Mustafabad: Building Collapse Sparks Probe and Rescue Efforts

A building collapse in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad led to at least four deaths, sparking a probe ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Relief and rescue efforts are ongoing with several agencies involved. Police indicate 22 were trapped, with 14 rescued and hospitalized; 8-10 remain trapped.

Updated: 19-04-2025 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic building collapse in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad claimed at least four lives and prompted an official investigation ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday. Several people remain trapped under the debris, while rescue operations are in full swing.

Authorities have deployed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) alongside other agencies to expedite relief and rescue missions. Gupta assured that arrangements have been made for comprehensive treatment of the injured.

The four-storey structure in Shakti Vihar, Mustafabad, came crashing down around 3 a.m., leaving 22 people trapped. Emergency teams successfully rescued 14 individuals, who were transported to GTB Hospital where four were pronounced dead. Efforts continue to secure the remaining victims. Political leaders, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Opposition Leader Atishi, have extended their sympathies and urged cooperation with rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

