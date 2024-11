EU Lifts Ban on Pakistan International Airlines

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) officially lifted its ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations within the bloc, as reported on Friday.

The suspension, put in place in June 2020, arose from doubts regarding the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's competency in meeting global aviation standards after a disastrous crash and dubious licensing issues. Confidence has now been restored, according to an EASA spokesperson.

The lifting of the ban is expected to revitalize PIA, a national carrier struggling with debt and facing obstacles in privatization efforts, said Defence Minister Khwaja Asif. The prohibition had resulted in an annual revenue loss of about 40 billion Pakistani rupees ($144 million).

(With inputs from agencies.)