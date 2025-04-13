Tackling Malnutrition: Jammu and Kashmir's Extensive Social Welfare Interventions
Jammu and Kashmir identifies over 1.14 lakh malnourished children for intervention as part of extensive social welfare initiatives. The schemes, managed by the Social Welfare Department, include nutrition programs, child protection, women's empowerment, minority scholarships, and pensions. Plans include expanded Anganwadi facilities and residential schools for marginalized children.
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to address malnutrition, Jammu and Kashmir's Social Welfare Department has identified more than 1.14 lakh children in need of special interventions. The department's commissioner secretary, Sanjeev Verma, announced the initiative's details during a briefing convened by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.
The department aims to deliver comprehensive welfare through numerous programs, covering over 9 lakh individuals under nutritional schemes, securing Aadhaar verification for 99% of beneficiaries to minimize pilferage. Moreover, the department manages 28,183 Anganwadi centres, with plans to upgrade 500 to modern Saksham facilities by 2025-26.
Alongside nutrition, the department runs Mission Vatsalya for child welfare, Mission Shakti for women's safety, and PM-AJAY for SC community development. Future goals include operationalizing women's shelters, expanding educational support, and upgrading existing welfare facilities to enhance community care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Commitment to Election Promises and Farmer Welfare
Large language models bridge nutrition gap for cancer patients
Priyanka Gandhi Launches Key Welfare Initiatives for Wayanad Landslide Survivors
Amit Shah Unveils Major Development Schemes in Bihar
Due to development and welfare efforts, new era of peace in Naxal-affected areas: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh.