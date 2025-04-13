Left Menu

Tackling Malnutrition: Jammu and Kashmir's Extensive Social Welfare Interventions

Jammu and Kashmir identifies over 1.14 lakh malnourished children for intervention as part of extensive social welfare initiatives. The schemes, managed by the Social Welfare Department, include nutrition programs, child protection, women's empowerment, minority scholarships, and pensions. Plans include expanded Anganwadi facilities and residential schools for marginalized children.

In a concerted effort to address malnutrition, Jammu and Kashmir's Social Welfare Department has identified more than 1.14 lakh children in need of special interventions. The department's commissioner secretary, Sanjeev Verma, announced the initiative's details during a briefing convened by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

The department aims to deliver comprehensive welfare through numerous programs, covering over 9 lakh individuals under nutritional schemes, securing Aadhaar verification for 99% of beneficiaries to minimize pilferage. Moreover, the department manages 28,183 Anganwadi centres, with plans to upgrade 500 to modern Saksham facilities by 2025-26.

Alongside nutrition, the department runs Mission Vatsalya for child welfare, Mission Shakti for women's safety, and PM-AJAY for SC community development. Future goals include operationalizing women's shelters, expanding educational support, and upgrading existing welfare facilities to enhance community care.

