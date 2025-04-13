Left Menu

Tragedy in Sumy: Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Palm Sunday Ceremony

A Russian missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine killed at least 32 people and injured 99 on Palm Sunday. President Zelenskyy called for a global response to the violence. The attack is a part of ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid failed peace talks and fears of a fresh offensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:30 IST
Tragedy in Sumy: Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Palm Sunday Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a devastating missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, at least 32 people lost their lives, including two children, while 99 others were injured as reported by Ukrainian authorities. The strikes, which targeted the city center on Palm Sunday morning, have drawn international condemnation.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, labeled the attack as an act of terror and emphasized the need for a global response. Accompanied by dire messages, he stated that such actions exhibited blatant disregard for human lives and called for attitudes reflecting Russia's alleged terrorist behavior.

The assault on Sumy joins a disturbing pattern of violence, following a deadly missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Despite diplomatic attempts for peace, the conflict intensifies with fears of a renewed Russian offensive, further hindering negotiations to end the three-year-long war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025