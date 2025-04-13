Tragedy in Sumy: Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Palm Sunday Ceremony

In a devastating missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, at least 32 people lost their lives, including two children, while 99 others were injured as reported by Ukrainian authorities. The strikes, which targeted the city center on Palm Sunday morning, have drawn international condemnation.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, labeled the attack as an act of terror and emphasized the need for a global response. Accompanied by dire messages, he stated that such actions exhibited blatant disregard for human lives and called for attitudes reflecting Russia's alleged terrorist behavior.

The assault on Sumy joins a disturbing pattern of violence, following a deadly missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Despite diplomatic attempts for peace, the conflict intensifies with fears of a renewed Russian offensive, further hindering negotiations to end the three-year-long war.

(With inputs from agencies.)