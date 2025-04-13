Mumbai's Water Crisis: Civic Bodies Invoke Disaster Management Act
Mumbai's civic body has mobilized the Disaster Management Act 2005 to counter an ongoing water tanker strike impacting the city since April 10. The strike has impeded water supply to residential areas and other sectors. Civic authorities are taking measures to requisition private water tankers and streamline water supply through SOPs.
Mumbai's civic authorities have taken urgent steps to mitigate a looming water crisis in the city by invoking the Disaster Management Act 2005. The water tanker strike, which started on April 10, has disrupted essential water supplies to residential and commercial sectors.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exercised its powers under sections 34 (a) and 65 (1) of the Act to requisition private water tankers, wells, and borewells. Coordination efforts are ongoing between BMC wards, Mumbai police, and the transport commissionerate to manage tanker operations effectively.
The strike, led by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), began after BMC issued notices for compliance with stringent requirements on water supply. Despite interventions from state and central government officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil, the MWTA has insisted on continuing its pause on water supplies.
