Palestinian Paramedic's Detainment Sparks Humanitarian Outcry

The detainment of Assad Al-Nsasrah, a Palestinian paramedic abducted amid violence in Gaza, has sparked demands for his release. As investigations continue into the deaths of humanitarian workers killed by Israeli fire, including 15 from March, accusations of international law violations emerge, raising tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli authorities have detained Assad Al-Nsasrah, a Palestinian paramedic, who vanished during a deadly March incident when Israeli fire killed 15 humanitarian workers. The Palestinian Red Crescent and the Red Cross reported on Sunday his detention, which he was informed of by the ICRC in Gaza.

Despite demanding access, the ICRC hasn't been permitted to visit Nsasrah, declared missing until recently, nor any other Palestinian detainees since October 7, 2023. The PRCS called his abduction while on humanitarian duty unlawful, also highlighting the massacre that left eight colleagues dead under heavy gunfire from Israeli forces.

The Israeli military, which is still investigating, claimed the troops fired in perceived threat, identifying six victims as Hamas terrorists, a claim Hamas denies. Meanwhile, Munther Abed, the lone survivor, affirms that they targeted clearly marked emergency vehicles, intensifying calls for a transparent probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

