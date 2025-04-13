Palestinian Paramedic's Detainment Sparks Humanitarian Outcry

Israeli authorities have detained Assad Al-Nsasrah, a Palestinian paramedic, who vanished during a deadly March incident when Israeli fire killed 15 humanitarian workers. The Palestinian Red Crescent and the Red Cross reported on Sunday his detention, which he was informed of by the ICRC in Gaza.

Despite demanding access, the ICRC hasn't been permitted to visit Nsasrah, declared missing until recently, nor any other Palestinian detainees since October 7, 2023. The PRCS called his abduction while on humanitarian duty unlawful, also highlighting the massacre that left eight colleagues dead under heavy gunfire from Israeli forces.

The Israeli military, which is still investigating, claimed the troops fired in perceived threat, identifying six victims as Hamas terrorists, a claim Hamas denies. Meanwhile, Munther Abed, the lone survivor, affirms that they targeted clearly marked emergency vehicles, intensifying calls for a transparent probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)