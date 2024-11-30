Global Stock Markets Soar Amid Post-Election Optimism

Global stock markets rallied on Friday, with Wall Street marking November as its best performing month in a year, driven by positive sentiments following the U.S. election results. Investors expressed optimism about potential growth fueled by tax cuts, deregulation, and tariffs promised by President-elect Donald Trump.

The U.S. stock market saw reduced activity due to the holiday weekend, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted significant gains for the month. Global indices followed suit, with MSCI's world stocks achieving considerable growth. However, Trump's trade policies have raised concerns among international investors, affecting European and Asian markets differently.

Currency markets were influenced by potential rate changes in Japan and Europe. The yen saw its largest weekly gain since July, while the dollar experienced a decrease against major rivals. The euro showed resilience supported by stronger inflation data. Commodities like crude and gold saw slight fluctuations due to geopolitical developments, including a Lebanon ceasefire deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)