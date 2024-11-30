Left Menu

Transformative Leadership Circle Aims at Elevating Foundational Literacy in India

DEVI Sansthan's 'Leadership Circle' in Lucknow brought together key stakeholders to address regional challenges in foundational literacy. The event featured innovative solutions, prominent policymakers, and a commitment to accelerate literacy efforts nationwide using ALfA pedagogy, thereby strengthening education frameworks and equipping future generations towards progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:39 IST
Chief guest Avanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh with the delegates from 19 states at Leadership Circle hosted by DEVI Sansthan in Lucknow. Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow, India – DEVI Sansthan, an influential advocate for foundational literacy and numeracy in India, hosted the 'Leadership Circle' on November 28-29. The assembly aimed at tackling regional literacy challenges and boosting progress towards the ambitious NIPUN Bharat goals. The event was graced by stakeholders from 19 states across India, including Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by Ashish Kohli, Director of Elementary Education, Himachal Pradesh. On the second day, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, emphasized the need for improved learning outcomes and youth skill empowerment, urging attendees to document success stories and leverage ALfA pedagogy to fortify foundational literacy.

Prominent policymakers like Ms. Sufeena Bano and Tassaduq Hussain Mir joined the summit, exploring regional solutions for literacy enhancement. Dr. Sunita Gandhi, founder of DEVI Sansthan, stressed the significance of foundational literacy as a global growth cornerstone and called for continued collaborative efforts to transform educational pedagogy across the nation.

The event highlighted infrastructure challenges and learning disparities, promoting evidence-based pedagogies like ALfA for widespread adoption. Successful models from various states were showcased for replication, and a roadmap aligning with NIPUN Bharat was discussed to ensure nationwide progress in literacy and numeracy.

