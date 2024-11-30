Transformative Leadership Circle Aims at Elevating Foundational Literacy in India

Lucknow, India – DEVI Sansthan, an influential advocate for foundational literacy and numeracy in India, hosted the 'Leadership Circle' on November 28-29. The assembly aimed at tackling regional literacy challenges and boosting progress towards the ambitious NIPUN Bharat goals. The event was graced by stakeholders from 19 states across India, including Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by Ashish Kohli, Director of Elementary Education, Himachal Pradesh. On the second day, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, emphasized the need for improved learning outcomes and youth skill empowerment, urging attendees to document success stories and leverage ALfA pedagogy to fortify foundational literacy.

Prominent policymakers like Ms. Sufeena Bano and Tassaduq Hussain Mir joined the summit, exploring regional solutions for literacy enhancement. Dr. Sunita Gandhi, founder of DEVI Sansthan, stressed the significance of foundational literacy as a global growth cornerstone and called for continued collaborative efforts to transform educational pedagogy across the nation.

The event highlighted infrastructure challenges and learning disparities, promoting evidence-based pedagogies like ALfA for widespread adoption. Successful models from various states were showcased for replication, and a roadmap aligning with NIPUN Bharat was discussed to ensure nationwide progress in literacy and numeracy.

