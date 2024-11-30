Reliance Industries Reigns Supreme: Tops 2024 Wizikey News Score

In a remarkable achievement, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has once again secured its position as the most visible corporate entity in India, topping the 2024 Wizikey News Score rankings with an unprecedented 97.43 out of 100. The report released by Wizikey showcases Reliance's year-on-year improvement in media visibility.

The analysis highlighted Reliance's visibility across media platforms as exceptionally higher than that of leading FMCG or Banking & Finance corporations in the country. Reliance's News Score progressively improved from 84.9 in 2021 to 96.46 in 2023, illustrating consistent growth and sustained leadership in media visibility.

Wizikey's News Score, the first standardized metric in the world, evaluates news visibility of brands using AI, Big Data, Machine Learning, and media intelligence. Reliance has topped the rankings for five consecutive years, standing well ahead of entities like State Bank of India and HDFC Bank in terms of PR efficiency and media presence.

The score, ranging from 0 to 100, is determined by monitoring over 400,000 publications to measure a brand's presence in relevant media. Reliance's strategic public relations efforts, supported by an adept Corporate Communications team, have been crucial in maintaining the company's competitive edge in media visibility, garnering praise for its robust public relations approach.

