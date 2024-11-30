Empowering Women: The Path to ‘Lakhpati Didi’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on women to leverage central schemes designed to empower them. The call to action was made at a credit outreach program in Madhubani, during which loans totaling Rs 1,121 crore were allocated to 50,294 beneficiaries by various financial institutions.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, Sitharaman stated that each village should have a 'Lakhpati Didi', supported by banks' financial schemes. She emphasized the role of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Bihar, urging women to engage with government initiatives for self-empowerment.

Sitharaman projected women as pivotal in achieving a developed India by 2047, affirming that the NDA government's focus remains on the poor, women, youth, and farmers. The finance minister also distributed copies of the Constitution in Maithili and Sanskrit during the event, underscoring cultural engagement.

