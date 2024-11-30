Left Menu

Empowering Women: The Path to ‘Lakhpati Didi’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the empowerment of women through central schemes during a credit outreach event in Madhubani. Loans worth Rs 1,121 crore were distributed to over 50,000 beneficiaries. She highlighted the government's priority on aiding marginalized communities, encouraging women's leadership in India's development by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:55 IST
Empowering Women: The Path to ‘Lakhpati Didi’
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on women to leverage central schemes designed to empower them. The call to action was made at a credit outreach program in Madhubani, during which loans totaling Rs 1,121 crore were allocated to 50,294 beneficiaries by various financial institutions.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, Sitharaman stated that each village should have a 'Lakhpati Didi', supported by banks' financial schemes. She emphasized the role of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Bihar, urging women to engage with government initiatives for self-empowerment.

Sitharaman projected women as pivotal in achieving a developed India by 2047, affirming that the NDA government's focus remains on the poor, women, youth, and farmers. The finance minister also distributed copies of the Constitution in Maithili and Sanskrit during the event, underscoring cultural engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024