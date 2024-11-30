Left Menu

MP Hemant Savara Appeals for Urgent National Highway Improvements

MP Hemant Savara has addressed a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighting the delay in development projects on National Highways 48 and 160. Savara emphasized the partial completion of NH 48 and inadequate maintenance of NH 16A. He also urged for the expansion of NH 160 and the creation of a new national highway to enhance connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:26 IST
Hemant Savara, Palghar Lok Sabha MP, has raised concerns over the ongoing delays in national highway projects by writing to Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Savara pointed out that only half of the concretisation work on the NH 48 stretch from Thane-Versova bridge to Talasari has been completed, resulting in severe traffic congestion and lane violations.

The MP also highlighted the poor condition of the Palghar-Jawhar-Trimbakeshwar-Ghoti stretch of NH 16A since it was declared a national highway in 2016. He called for the approval of NH 160 expansion and proposed that the Zai-Bordi-Revas-Reddi stretch be upgraded to a national highway to improve connections between Gujarat and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

