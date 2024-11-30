MP Hemant Savara Appeals for Urgent National Highway Improvements

Hemant Savara, Palghar Lok Sabha MP, has raised concerns over the ongoing delays in national highway projects by writing to Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Savara pointed out that only half of the concretisation work on the NH 48 stretch from Thane-Versova bridge to Talasari has been completed, resulting in severe traffic congestion and lane violations.

The MP also highlighted the poor condition of the Palghar-Jawhar-Trimbakeshwar-Ghoti stretch of NH 16A since it was declared a national highway in 2016. He called for the approval of NH 160 expansion and proposed that the Zai-Bordi-Revas-Reddi stretch be upgraded to a national highway to improve connections between Gujarat and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)