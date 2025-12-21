Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of 'One Nation, One Businessman' Agenda

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led government of promoting monopolies through a 'one nation, one businessman' agenda. He claimed the government aims to centralize businesses with few industrialists for political funding, warning of ensuing monopolistic dangers, inflation, and societal exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:55 IST
On Sunday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of pushing a 'one nation, one businessman' agenda. Yadav alleged that the government systematically promotes monopolies to centralize economic and political control.

Yadav claimed in a recent post that the ruling party seeks to concentrate businesses in the hands of a few industrialists, making political funding easier. According to him, this agenda includes placing obedient government officials to meet financial objectives.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister warned of the monopolistic dangers, predicting rising profiteering, inflation, and wide-scale exploitation. He called for nationwide resistance against such monopolies, urging citizens to reject the BJP's economic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

