Controversy Over VB-G RAM G Bill: End of a Legacy?

Senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan has voiced strong criticism against the Union government's replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He claims the move, which introduces the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, essentially dismantles the previous employment guarantee framework.

According to Bhushan, the new legislation shifts the scheme from a right-driven approach to one that is budget-controlled, causing alarm about the financial load and autonomy loss for states. Passed during Parliament's Winter session, the bill faced opposition for its exclusion of Mahatma Gandhi's name and the imposition of financial burdens on state governments.

Bhushan also raised concerns about wider governmental actions, such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and sedition provisions, asserting that these impose limits on freedom of speech. He noted the trend of individuals who criticize the government being charged under various stringent laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)