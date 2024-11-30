Tragic Bus Plunge Claims Lives at Sikkim Border

A tragic road accident near the West Bengal-Sikkim border claimed the lives of five individuals while injuring 15 others when a bus plunged into a 150-ft-deep gorge. The incident occurred between Andheri and Atal Setu, approximately one kilometer from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm on Saturday.

The ill-fated bus, en route to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off the NH-10 and ended up crash-landing on the bank of the Teesta river. According to police reports, the identities of the deceased and injured are still being ascertained. Among the deceased was a woman, and several injured passengers remain in critical condition.

Injured passengers were rushed to a health center in Rangpo for emergency treatment. The bus, which carried some tourists, was named 'Quality' and operated daily on the route between Siliguri and Gangtok. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

