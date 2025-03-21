Left Menu

Siliguri Mandates Bengali on Signboards to Celebrate Linguistic Heritage

Siliguri Municipal Corporation requires Bengali language to be prominently displayed on all signboards, promoting Bengal's linguistic heritage. This directive, effective by April 14, aims for inclusivity by featuring Bengali alongside other languages in all public signage across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Siliguri, a city in north Bengal, has implemented a new regulation making it mandatory for all signboards and advertisements to display the Bengali language at the top. Municipal Corporation Chairman Gautam Deb announced this initiative on Friday, emphasizing the importance of preserving Bengal's linguistic heritage.

The directive from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation requires that Bengali be included on all signboards across various establishments, including shops, corporate offices, restaurants, and healthcare facilities. This effort aims to promote inclusivity for all residents, ensuring that the regional language maintains prominence alongside other languages.

Deb disclosed that the decision was finalized during a mayor-in-council meeting. The deadline for compliance has been set for April 14, marking the first day of the Bengali new year. This initiative aligns with cultural preservation and fosters a sense of community by emphasizing the significance of the Bengali language in daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

