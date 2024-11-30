Left Menu

Tragic Gorge Plunge: Bus Crash Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border

A bus crash near the West Bengal-Sikkim border resulted in six fatalities and left 15 others injured. The private bus, veering off NH-10, fell into a 150-ft gorge. The injured were taken to hospitals, and the death toll might rise. Some tourists were among the passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bus accident near the West Bengal-Sikkim border claimed the lives of six individuals and injured 15 others, according to local authorities. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon around 3 pm.

The bus, traveling from Siliguri to Gangtok, lost control between Andheri and Atal Setu, approximately 1 km from the Rangpo border. It veered off NH-10 and plunged 150 feet into a gorge, landing on the bank of the Teesta river.

Officials are working to identify the victims, which include at least one woman. The injured, initially treated in Rangpo, have been moved to Sikkim hospitals. The death toll is expected to rise due to the critical condition of several passengers. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

