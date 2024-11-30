Ukraine's Airports: Navigating Skies Amidst Conflict

Fifteen of Ukraine's civilian airports have suffered damage due to Russian aggression since the invasion in February 2022, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by local media.

With airspace closed since the conflict began, Ukrainians must travel by road or rail to neighboring nations to catch flights abroad. A journey from eastern Ukraine can take a full day. At a transportation conference, Shmyhal noted they assessed risks and determined air defense needs to consider partially reopening airspace.

Security and military threats remain the main concerns for this potential decision. Shmyhal also pointed out that Russia has launched nearly 60 attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure in the past three months, affecting 300 facilities and 22 civilian vessels. Discussions ensue on reopening Lviv's airport in 2025, should it be deemed safe.

