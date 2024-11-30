Left Menu

Ukraine's Airports: Navigating Skies Amidst Conflict

Since Russia's invasion in 2022, Ukraine's airports have faced severe disruptions, with 15 of its 20 civilian airports damaged. Currently, Ukrainians must travel by road or rail to neighboring countries to fly abroad. Ukraine explores reopening airspace amid ongoing security concerns and evaluates air defence needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:53 IST
Ukraine's Airports: Navigating Skies Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Fifteen of Ukraine's civilian airports have suffered damage due to Russian aggression since the invasion in February 2022, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by local media.

With airspace closed since the conflict began, Ukrainians must travel by road or rail to neighboring nations to catch flights abroad. A journey from eastern Ukraine can take a full day. At a transportation conference, Shmyhal noted they assessed risks and determined air defense needs to consider partially reopening airspace.

Security and military threats remain the main concerns for this potential decision. Shmyhal also pointed out that Russia has launched nearly 60 attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure in the past three months, affecting 300 facilities and 22 civilian vessels. Discussions ensue on reopening Lviv's airport in 2025, should it be deemed safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024