Signature Global's Real Estate Expansion: Aiming for a 16 Million Sq Ft Milestone

Signature Global, a prominent real estate player, is setting its sights on delivering an ambitious 16 million square feet by March 2026, a move expected to generate around Rs 10,000 crore in revenue. The firm has already achieved Rs 1,200 crore in booked revenue this fiscal, according to Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal's recent statements to PTI.

Focusing on both ongoing and new projects, Signature Global has outlined plans to launch housing projects valued at Rs 50,000 crore over the next three years, capitalizing on the robust demand in the Delhi-NCR region. Aggarwal anticipates the company will easily meet its Rs 3,800 crore revenue target for the current fiscal year.

The company, which reported a turnaround with a consolidated net profit in the last quarter, continues to acquire land and expand its project pipeline. Signature Global sold properties worth Rs 7,270 crore last fiscal and aims higher with a Rs 10,000 crore sales target for the current year, buoyed by strong pre-sales figures in the first half.

