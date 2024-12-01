Left Menu

Hyundai Faces Sales Slowdown Amid Strong SUV Demand

Hyundai Motor India reported a 7% decline in total sales in November, with domestic sales dropping by 2% and exports by 20%. Despite the decline, SUVs remain a stronghold, making up 68.8% of domestic sales, according to COO Tarun Garg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:49 IST
Hyundai Faces Sales Slowdown Amid Strong SUV Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Hyundai Motor India revealed a 7% year-on-year decrease in total sales for November, reaching 61,252 units.

Compared to 65,801 units transported to dealers last November, this marks a notable downturn, as detailed in the company's statement. Domestic sales experienced a slight 2% drop, settling at 48,246 units, while exports faced a substantial 20% decline, totaling 13,006 units this month.

Despite these challenges, Hyundai continues to emphasize its dominance in the SUV sector, with SUVs accounting for a significant 68.8% of its domestic sales, according to Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024