Hyundai Faces Sales Slowdown Amid Strong SUV Demand
Hyundai Motor India reported a 7% decline in total sales in November, with domestic sales dropping by 2% and exports by 20%. Despite the decline, SUVs remain a stronghold, making up 68.8% of domestic sales, according to COO Tarun Garg.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent announcement, Hyundai Motor India revealed a 7% year-on-year decrease in total sales for November, reaching 61,252 units.
Compared to 65,801 units transported to dealers last November, this marks a notable downturn, as detailed in the company's statement. Domestic sales experienced a slight 2% drop, settling at 48,246 units, while exports faced a substantial 20% decline, totaling 13,006 units this month.
Despite these challenges, Hyundai continues to emphasize its dominance in the SUV sector, with SUVs accounting for a significant 68.8% of its domestic sales, according to Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
