Hyundai Faces Sales Slowdown Amid Strong SUV Demand

In a recent announcement, Hyundai Motor India revealed a 7% year-on-year decrease in total sales for November, reaching 61,252 units.

Compared to 65,801 units transported to dealers last November, this marks a notable downturn, as detailed in the company's statement. Domestic sales experienced a slight 2% drop, settling at 48,246 units, while exports faced a substantial 20% decline, totaling 13,006 units this month.

Despite these challenges, Hyundai continues to emphasize its dominance in the SUV sector, with SUVs accounting for a significant 68.8% of its domestic sales, according to Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India.

(With inputs from agencies.)