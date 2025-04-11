Left Menu

Delhi Mayor Demands Ouster of MCD Commissioner Over Unilateral Tax Hikes

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to remove MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar over unapproved additional user charges on property-tax payers. The AAP accuses the commissioner of BJP allegiance, deeming the charges unwarranted. The commissioner denies the accusations as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 18:08 IST
In a significant political development, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dismiss MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar. The plea follows the commissioner's alleged unilateral imposition of additional user charges on property-tax payers, bypassing the elected council's consent.

During a press conference, AAP's Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, alongside Mayor Kumar, criticized the commissioner for acting under the alleged influence of the BJP. They described the additional tax as an unjust economic burden on already struggling citizens amid inflation.

The commissioner has refuted these claims, labeling them politically charged. Despite budget provisions to ease public financial strains, the inaction on proposed tax reliefs and employee regularization has intensified the conflict, with calls for swift resolution or autonomous action by AAP councillors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

