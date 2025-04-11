Left Menu

China's Cautious Expansion: Automaker Delays Amid Global Tensions

China is delaying Chinese automakers Geely and BYD's plans to produce cars in Latin America due to trade uncertainties and technology transfer risks. These delays affect partnerships, like Geely-Renault in Brazil, amid concerns over U.S. tariffs impacting global trade and investment decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:10 IST
China is reportedly delaying the approval of plans by automakers Geely and BYD to produce vehicles in Latin America, owing to uncertainties fueled by U.S. tariffs, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Geely had partnered with Renault to use its Brazilian facilities, while BYD planned a Mexican plant announcement by 2024. However, Beijing's concerns over technology transfer have extended the approval timeline, raising questions of investment security amidst global trade tensions.

Despite the delays, Geely has successfully launched its EVs in Brazil, marking significant international ambitions. Meanwhile, China remains cautious about technology exports, as automakers seek to mitigate tariffs and expand their global footprint.

