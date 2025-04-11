China's Cautious Expansion: Automaker Delays Amid Global Tensions

China is reportedly delaying the approval of plans by automakers Geely and BYD to produce vehicles in Latin America, owing to uncertainties fueled by U.S. tariffs, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Geely had partnered with Renault to use its Brazilian facilities, while BYD planned a Mexican plant announcement by 2024. However, Beijing's concerns over technology transfer have extended the approval timeline, raising questions of investment security amidst global trade tensions.

Despite the delays, Geely has successfully launched its EVs in Brazil, marking significant international ambitions. Meanwhile, China remains cautious about technology exports, as automakers seek to mitigate tariffs and expand their global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)