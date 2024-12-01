November Sees 8.5% Rise in GST Collections Amidst Strong Domestic Revenue

India's Gross GST collections saw a noteworthy rise of 8.5% in November, reaching over Rs 1.82 lakh crore. This increase primarily stems from robust domestic transaction revenues, as highlighted in the recent government data release.

The Central GST accounted for Rs 34,141 crore, while the State GST contributed Rs 43,047 crore. The Integrated IGST stood at Rs 91,828 crore, alongside a cess of Rs 13,253 crore, reinforcing the upward trend in total tax collections.

Despite an 8.9% decrease in refunds month-on-month, net GST collections climbed by 11% to Rs 1.63 lakh crore. Analysts note that while domestic transactions grew by 9.4% to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, revenues from import taxes saw a 6% rise, reflecting a mixed but overall growing economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)