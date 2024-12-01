Air India Express Boosts Connectivity with New Kolkata to Port Blair Flights

Air India Express has launched a new daily flight route connecting Kolkata to Port Blair. The inaugural flight took off at 5:40 am, marking a significant step towards improving regional connectivity.

The airline plans to introduce an additional daily flight from December 15, offering passengers double the opportunities to explore the scenic Andaman Islands. This new route is part of Air India Express's strategy to strengthen its presence in the region.

Air India Express has increased its services from Kolkata by 37% this winter, reflecting its commitment to promoting West Bengal's rich cultural heritage. Additionally, the airline is expanding its network to include new destinations such as Bengaluru to Sri Vijaya Puram and Jammu.

