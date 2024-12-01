Left Menu

Air India Express Boosts Connectivity with New Kolkata to Port Blair Flights

Air India Express has launched daily flights from Kolkata to Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) to expand its network. The inaugural flight marked the beginning of enhanced regional connectivity with plans for additional services. The initiative highlights the airline's commitment to promoting cultural heritage and regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:44 IST
Air India Express Boosts Connectivity with New Kolkata to Port Blair Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express has launched a new daily flight route connecting Kolkata to Port Blair. The inaugural flight took off at 5:40 am, marking a significant step towards improving regional connectivity.

The airline plans to introduce an additional daily flight from December 15, offering passengers double the opportunities to explore the scenic Andaman Islands. This new route is part of Air India Express's strategy to strengthen its presence in the region.

Air India Express has increased its services from Kolkata by 37% this winter, reflecting its commitment to promoting West Bengal's rich cultural heritage. Additionally, the airline is expanding its network to include new destinations such as Bengaluru to Sri Vijaya Puram and Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024