Air India Express Boosts Connectivity with New Kolkata to Port Blair Flights
Air India Express has launched daily flights from Kolkata to Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) to expand its network. The inaugural flight marked the beginning of enhanced regional connectivity with plans for additional services. The initiative highlights the airline's commitment to promoting cultural heritage and regional growth.
- Country:
- India
Air India Express has launched a new daily flight route connecting Kolkata to Port Blair. The inaugural flight took off at 5:40 am, marking a significant step towards improving regional connectivity.
The airline plans to introduce an additional daily flight from December 15, offering passengers double the opportunities to explore the scenic Andaman Islands. This new route is part of Air India Express's strategy to strengthen its presence in the region.
Air India Express has increased its services from Kolkata by 37% this winter, reflecting its commitment to promoting West Bengal's rich cultural heritage. Additionally, the airline is expanding its network to include new destinations such as Bengaluru to Sri Vijaya Puram and Jammu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SPH Aviation and GDX Security Forge Path with Drone Technology
Navigating Fog Challenges: Aviation Sector Gears Up for Winter
World Bank Report Highlights Investments for Enhancing Cambodia's Regional Connectivity and Transport Infrastructure
Senators Call for Raising Pilot Retirement Age in Global Aviation
Aviation Sector Soars: Fleet to Expand Dramatically