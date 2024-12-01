GST Collections Soar in November Amid Festive Boost

In a substantial boost propelled by the festive season, Gross GST collections rose by 8.5% to surpass Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November, according to government data released on Sunday.

The breakdown revealed Rs 34,141 crore in Central GST, Rs 43,047 crore in State GST, Rs 91,828 crore in Integrated IGST, and Rs 13,253 crore from cess. This upswing follows a notable GST collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in October, which marked the second-highest collection to date.

Domestic transaction revenues surged by 9.4%, and import-related revenues grew by about 6%. While refunds decreased by 8.9% year-on-year, net collection jumped 11% to Rs 1.63 lakh crore, paving a promising path towards achieving projected GDP growth goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)