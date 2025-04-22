Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Bihar's Rohtas District
Three young men were killed in Bihar's Rohtas district when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car. The victims were identified as residents of Mujanu village, and the car's driver fled the scene. An investigation is underway, with suspicions regarding the car's ownership.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Bihar's Rohtas district, three young men lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding car late Monday night, according to local police.
The accident occurred near Ramnagar temple as the victims were en route to attend a wedding. The car involved in the collision managed to flee the scene, leaving the young men dead on the spot, police reported.
The deceased were identified as Mantosh Kumar, Bhuar Kumar, and Sajjan Kumar, all from Mujanu village. Police have seized the abandoned car and suspect it may be linked to a government official. Investigations continue as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohtas
- Bihar
- accident
- motorcycle
- speeding
- collision
- victims
- investigation
- police
- car
ALSO READ
Tragic Accidents Strike Andhra Pradesh: Two Fatal Collisions Reported
Tragic Collision Claims Young Couple's Lives on Agra Road
Tragic Bus Collision: Lives Lost on Dehradun Road
Tragic Collision in Dehradun: Teenager Among Two Dead in Bus Accident
Tragic End for Aspiring Biker: Somita Singh's Fatal Collision