Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Bihar's Rohtas District

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Rohtas district, three young men lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding car late Monday night, according to local police.

The accident occurred near Ramnagar temple as the victims were en route to attend a wedding. The car involved in the collision managed to flee the scene, leaving the young men dead on the spot, police reported.

The deceased were identified as Mantosh Kumar, Bhuar Kumar, and Sajjan Kumar, all from Mujanu village. Police have seized the abandoned car and suspect it may be linked to a government official. Investigations continue as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

