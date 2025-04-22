Ancestral Homecoming: Usha Vance's Anticipated Visit to Vadluru

Pride and anticipation have enveloped Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, as Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, arrived in India with her family for a four-day visit. The trip, although mostly personal, has ignited hopes of a visit to her ancestral village.

The American Second Lady's familial ties to Vadluru trace back generations, and the village, with its lush landscapes nourished by the Godavari River, eagerly awaits her presence. Yet, Vadluru remains notably missing from her official itinerary, leaving residents both hopeful and disappointed.

P Srinivasa Raju, a former sarpanch, expressed the villagers' desire for advance notice, emphasizing plans to involve political figures to facilitate future visits. While some feel a missed opportunity, others remain optimistic about Usha Vance visiting her roots when the time allows.

(With inputs from agencies.)