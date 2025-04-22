Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Strategic Visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the historic and strategic ties between India and Saudi Arabia during his upcoming visit. He emphasized the mutual benefits and key partnerships, particularly in defence, trade, and culture, and looked forward to participating in the Strategic Partnership Council meeting in Jeddah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the historic significance and strategic depth of India's ties with Saudi Arabia as he embarked on a visit to the kingdom. He stated that in recent years, this relationship has gained unprecedented momentum across several domains.

Modi's visit, upon Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's invitation, aims to further solidify partnerships in defence, trade, and energy. A key aspect of this official trip includes participating in the Strategic Partnership Council's second meeting, building upon past successes.

The Prime Minister expressed eagerness to meet the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, highlighting their role as a 'living bridge' between the nations. Modi described the Crown Prince as 'my brother,' underscoring the personal and political alliances strengthening the two countries' bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

