Left Menu

Stellantis CEO Tavares Resigns Amidst Financial Struggles

Carlos Tavares abruptly resigned as Stellantis CEO following disagreements with major shareholders and significant financial issues in the company. Stellantis, which has seen a 40% drop in share value this year, is already seeking a replacement. The automaker faces a challenging market environment in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 04:12 IST
Stellantis CEO Tavares Resigns Amidst Financial Struggles

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive of Stellantis, resigned unexpectedly on Sunday due to differing perspectives with the board and major shareholders following a profit warning. The automaker, known for brands like Jeep, Fiat, and Peugeot, is now seeking a new CEO by mid-2025 as it grapples with financial difficulties.

Tavares, who was once highly regarded in the industry, faced criticism after the profit warning which forecasted a substantial cash burn mainly caused by sluggish sales in North America. Though initial management changes spared him, Tavares had already announced he would retire at the end of his term in early 2026.

Under John Elkann's chairmanship, Stellantis' board accepted Tavares' resignation, thanking him for his role in forming Stellantis. The automaker has suffered a significant drop in share value, with inventory challenges and reduced sales adversely impacting its North American operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024