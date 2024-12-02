Ambuja Cements Advances Towards Net Zero with Innovative Partnership

In a strategic move towards sustainability, Ambuja Cements has aligned with Finnish technology leader Coolbrook to utilize their proprietary RotoDynamic Heater™ (RDH™) technology. The zero-carbon solution, operating on renewable electricity, is set to significantly cut down the company's reliance on fossil fuels, thereby reducing its carbon footprint in accordance with its Net Zero aspirations.

Ajay Kapur, CEO of the Cement Business at Adani Group, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Coolbrook reflects our dedication to achieving Net Zero targets. This step not only reaffirms our leadership in sustainability but also underscores our pursuit of innovations that enhance efficiency and decarbonization."

Coolbrook's CEO, Joonas Rauramo, expressed confidence in the partnership's impact, noting, "This marks a pivotal moment for Coolbrook as we strive to transform heavy industries with our groundbreaking electrification technology. Ambuja Cements' commitment to sustainability makes them an ideal collaborator in driving global energy transition efforts."

The RDH™ technology employs mechanical energy to achieve the high temperatures essential for cement production, replacing traditional fossil fuels in pre-calciner kilns. With aspirations to amplify the use of Alternative Fuels and Raw Materials (AFR) to 28% and green power usage to 60% by 2028, Ambuja Cements is poised to lead the decarbonization movement across its operations, ensuring both environmental responsibility and operational excellence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)