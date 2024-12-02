France's Bond Market in Turmoil Amid Political Unrest

The financial market witnessed a surge in the risk premium for French government debt as political unrest brewed on Monday. The National Rally party expressed readiness to challenge the government, triggering heightened volatility in bond yields.

France's 10-year bond yield momentarily exceeded Greece's, marking a historical first, as the political friction intensified during ongoing budget disputes. Meanwhile, Germany's bond market saw a dip in yields, reflecting investor preference for safer assets amidst uncertainty.

In contrast, Italy's 10-year yield remained mostly stable at 3.28%, though the yield gap with German yields widened. Germany's two-year bond yields were equally affected, dropping 3 basis points, influenced by expectations surrounding the European Central Bank's rate policies.

