European Bonds Gain Favor Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty
Euro zone government bond yields fell as traders turned to European bonds following U.S. President Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve. This has raised concerns about the Fed's independence and potential economic slowdown. Investors are gravitating towards European assets amid U.S. tariff tensions.
In a move that has captured the attention of global investors, euro zone government bond yields eased on Tuesday as traders pivoted to European bonds. This shift comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent attack on the Federal Reserve, which has cast doubts over the Fed's independence.
The President's statements about an immediate need for interest rate cuts led to a sell-off in long-dated U.S. Treasuries, prompting a reallocation of funds towards perceived safer European assets.
Investor anxiety over potential economic impacts from Trump's tariff policies is bolstering European assets, as demonstrated by the widening premium between U.S. and German 10-year Treasury yields, now at its highest since July 2003.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Muhammad Yunus Seeks Tariff Relief from President Trump
Israel Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Global Uncertainty
Israel Holds Steady: Bank Maintains Interest Rates Amid Conflict
President Trump's Health Check at Walter Reed
Stocks surge after President Trump announces a 90-day pause on tariffs except for China, sending the Dow up 1,800 points, reports AP.