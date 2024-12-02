Harmonizing Hope: Music Therapy for Autism

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman of the Sangitanjaly Foundation, alongside celebrated musician Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee, recently held a pioneering music therapy session at the Autism Ashram in Hyderabad, demonstrating impactful techniques for autistic children.

Bhattacharjee emphasized music therapy's transformative role, stating, "Music therapy is a game-changer for autistic children, helping them overcome sensory and emotional challenges to improve behavior and academic performance." Mukherjee highlighted music's ability to enhance communication, emotion regulation, and social skills by activating brain areas linked to emotional expression and cognition.

The session showcased rhythmic patterns using traditional instruments, aiming to promote healing and development for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Sangitanjaly Foundation continues to champion such initiatives by offering workshops and training programs for educators and caregivers.

