Stranded in Kuwait: Indian Passengers' 20-Hour Ordeal

Several Indian passengers found themselves stranded at Kuwait airport for nearly 20 hours after their Gulf Air flight to Manchester was diverted due to a technical glitch. The flight, which had departed from Bahrain at 2.05 am on December 1, was forced to land in Kuwait at 4:01 am, leaving passengers in limbo.

In response to mounting complaints, the Indian embassy in Kuwait stepped in, dispatching a team to assist the stranded passengers. The team worked in coordination with Gulf Air to secure accommodations in airport lounges and provide food and water.

The flight eventually departed at 4:34 am the following day. Despite these efforts, passengers, including Arzoo Singh, reported insufficient support, citing difficulties in accessing basic amenities such as food and water during the initial hours of their wait.

