Pioneering Surgery at Gleneagles BGS: A Breath of Hope for Cancer Patient Without Blood Transfusion

Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, recently undertook a groundbreaking surgical procedure on a 22-year-old Nigerian medical student. The patient, who had previously been treated for chondrosarcoma of the scapula, faced a recurrence of the cancer, posing a significant challenge to the medical team due to her faith as a Jehovah's Witness, which requires avoiding blood transfusions.

The young woman initially presented with a painful, growing swelling on her right upper back, critically impacting her shoulder mobility. The diagnosis revealed a recurrence of chondrosarcoma with substantial bone destruction. Dr. Karthik K Prasad, Lead Surgical Oncologist, led the intricate radical scapulectomy to remove the tumor, weighing 1.5 kg, with careful dissection to minimize blood loss. Following surgery, the patient received targeted electron beam therapy.

The operation, lasting over 14 hours, involved orchestration between surgical, anesthesiology, and radiation oncology teams. Rigorous planning and collaboration ensured minimal blood loss of only 500 ml. The innovative surgical approach, complemented by synchronous radiotherapy, significantly reduced recurrence risks, and reconstruction using a 40 cm x 25 cm flap restored the patient's shoulder functionality.

The successful procedure allowed the patient to resume daily activities and return to her medical studies, reflecting Gleneagles BGS Hospital's commitment to delivering complex, patient-centered care with a multidisciplinary focus. Dr. Jatinder Arora emphasized the hospital's expertise in handling rare and challenging cases, solidifying its reputation for excellence in oncology.

(With inputs from agencies.)