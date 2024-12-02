Left Menu

Revolutionizing Fuel Monitoring: Government's Tech-driven Overhaul

The government has launched a nationwide monitoring system using advanced technologies to enhance regulatory oversight of retail fuel outlets. This initiative aims to protect consumer interests and ensure transparency in the marketplace. It involves state and central Legal Metrology departments and Oil Marketing Companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:17 IST
The government has rolled out a cutting-edge monitoring system to oversee retail fuel outlets, as detailed in a recent Parliamentary report.

This initiative incorporates advanced technologies like OTP-based calibration and digital payment systems to enable real-time data analytics, ensuring transparency and consumer protection in the fuel distribution network.

Joint efforts by Legal Metrology departments and Oil Marketing Companies at both the state and central levels aim to create a fair marketplace nationwide.

