Tragedy Strikes in the Pyrenees: Deadly Bus Crash Near Ski Resort

A tragic incident unfolded Sunday evening when a bus veered off course and crashed near the Porte-Puymorens ski resort in the Pyrenees mountains of southern France. The accident claimed at least two lives and left 33 others injured, including seven people in critical condition, local authorities reported.

The bus, carrying 47 passengers including the driver, collided with a cliff under circumstances that remain unclear as preliminary investigations continue. Images from the scene revealed the vehicle's right side crushed and its windshield smashed upon impact.

In a massive rescue effort, over 120 responders from France, neighboring Catalonia, and Andorra were deployed, utilizing helicopters to evacuate the injured to hospitals in Toulouse, Perpignan, Foix, and Puigcerda. France's Transport Minister, François Durovray, extended condolences to the victims' families, acknowledging the tragedy on social media.

