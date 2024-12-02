Unlocking Opportunities: Indian Investments in South Africa

South Africa presents bountiful investment opportunities for Indian enterprises, articulated Anil Sooklal, South Africa's High Commissioner to India, during a business conclave organized by Ficci. Addressing industry leaders, Sooklal urged businesses to view South Africa as their gateway into a burgeoning continent.

Indian companies were encouraged to consider South Africa and the wider African continent for investment, with claims of its rising economic stature. Highlighting South Africa's strategic importance, industry stakeholders are invited to explore sectors like renewable energy, mining, and manufacturing.

The call for collaboration comes amid a broader delegation of around 40 South African business leaders visiting India. Bilateral trade between India and South Africa reached USD 19.3 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, reflecting robust economic ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)