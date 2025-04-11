India's Solar Ambition: Powering a Global Manufacturing Shift

In New Delhi, the TaiyangNews Solar Technology Conference India 2025 highlighted India's ambitious solar industry expansion plans, forecasting a module manufacturing capacity of 160 GW by 2030. Representing India's solar sector, Subramanyam Pulipaka of NSEFI underscored the significance of collaboration with Europe in achieving this target.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between NSEFI and SolarPower Europe to foster international cooperation, focusing on expanding solar deployment into PV manufacturing. Industry leaders emphasized the importance of innovation and readiness for next-gen technologies to shape the future of solar energy in India.

Experts insisted on building a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem, addressing equipment, materials, manpower, and capital. With solar costs decreasing rapidly, stakeholders called for supportive policies to accommodate the growing demand, positioning India as a significant player in the global solar manufacturing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)