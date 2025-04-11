Left Menu

India's Solar Ambition: Powering a Global Manufacturing Shift

At the TaiyangNews Solar Technology Conference India 2025, experts announced bold forecasts for India's solar manufacturing capacity, aiming for 160 GW by 2030. Collaboration between NSEFI and SolarPower Europe is a key driver, aiming to create a robust manufacturing ecosystem alongside innovative strides in solar technology development.

In New Delhi, the TaiyangNews Solar Technology Conference India 2025 highlighted India's ambitious solar industry expansion plans, forecasting a module manufacturing capacity of 160 GW by 2030. Representing India's solar sector, Subramanyam Pulipaka of NSEFI underscored the significance of collaboration with Europe in achieving this target.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between NSEFI and SolarPower Europe to foster international cooperation, focusing on expanding solar deployment into PV manufacturing. Industry leaders emphasized the importance of innovation and readiness for next-gen technologies to shape the future of solar energy in India.

Experts insisted on building a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem, addressing equipment, materials, manpower, and capital. With solar costs decreasing rapidly, stakeholders called for supportive policies to accommodate the growing demand, positioning India as a significant player in the global solar manufacturing landscape.

Latest News

