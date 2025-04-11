Timken India Expands Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, Timken India Limited celebrated the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Bharuch, Gujarat on April 11, 2025. Key executives, including Andreas Roellgen and Sanjay Koul, marked the occasion with valued customers and suppliers.

The expansion is intended to meet the burgeoning demand for Timken's spherical and cylindrical roller bearings. 'This is an exciting time for Timken,' announced Roellgen, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovative growth and enhanced service provision both regionally and globally.

Engineered with sustainability at its core, the new facility incorporates modern technology and eco-friendly practices, including solar panels and rainwater harvesting, aiming to increase efficiency and precision in production. This development is set to bolster Timken's responsiveness to market needs and boost local manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)