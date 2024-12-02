SA and Nigeria Strengthen Ties to Elevate Trade, Investment, Cooperation

South Africa and Nigeria are poised to strengthen their bilateral ties by elevating trade, investment, and cooperation to new heights, as highlighted by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, during the Ministerial Meeting of the Bi-National Commission (BNC). The meeting, co-chaired with Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, focused on deepening economic collaboration, enhancing people-to-people ties, and addressing pressing continental and global challenges.

Minister Lamola emphasized the need for greater investment and trade between the two countries, given the large sizes and economic potential of their markets.

“One of the overriding imperatives of our bilateral relations is the need to increase our investment and trade relations to higher levels. Our bilateral trade needs to reflect the enormous potential that is abundant in our countries,” Lamola said.

To achieve this, the Ministers highlighted the importance of identifying bankable infrastructure projects and leveraging opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Lamola also underscored the need to expand trade in key sectors and encouraged collaborative efforts in tourism, creative industries, education, and science, fostering people-to-people relations to promote mutual understanding and cultural appreciation.

Celebrating 30 Years of Diplomatic Relations

This year marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Nigeria, established in February 1994. Reflecting on this milestone, Lamola reaffirmed the historical and strategic importance of the partnership between the two nations.

“This approach will also allow our citizens to appreciate the rich tapestry of diverse cultures and heritage that exists in our respective countries,” Lamola noted.

Addressing Regional and Global Challenges

The Ministers acknowledged the shared responsibility of South Africa and Nigeria in addressing regional and international challenges, including peace, security, and multilateralism.

“Nigeria has consistently advocated for an international system focused on peace in global relations among nations,” Lamola said, commending Nigeria’s leadership within ECOWAS and its commitment to diplomacy.

He expressed concerns over the growing fragmentation and fragility in the global order, noting the increasing reliance on force in some regions and the persistence of conflicts on the African continent.

Lamola called for United Nations Security Council reform, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive and representative global governance system.

G20 Leadership and African Development

As South Africa assumed the Group of 20 (G20) Presidency on December 1, Lamola assured Nigeria of South Africa’s commitment to prioritizing African developmental needs.

“Our G20 Presidency will focus on ensuring that African developmental priorities are highlighted, and our continent's voice is amplified in global decision-making,” he said.

High-Level Leadership to Convene

The 11th Session of the BNC will culminate on Tuesday, December 3, when President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will co-chair discussions, reinforcing the partnership between the two nations and setting the stage for enhanced collaboration in various fields.

As the Ministers concluded the session, Lamola warmly welcomed the Nigerian delegation, stating, “I look forward to the report of the officials and hearing your insights and perspectives on the matters we are about to deliberate upon.”

Looking Ahead

The commitment to strengthen trade, foster people-to-people connections, and address global challenges reflects the enduring partnership between South Africa and Nigeria. As the two countries mark three decades of diplomatic ties, this year’s BNC serves as a platform to unlock the full potential of their collaboration for mutual benefit and broader regional development.