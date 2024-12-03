Left Menu

SBI Report Signals Concern: Credit Growth Slumps Across Sectors

State Bank of India reports a decline in credit growth across sectors, citing negative momentum and waning base effects as factors. The slowdown reflects reduced credit and deposit rates compared to the previous year, posing challenges for growth, particularly in housing and consumer durables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:44 IST
SBI Report Signals Concern: Credit Growth Slumps Across Sectors
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revealed a concerning decline in credit growth across all sectors, as negative momentum outstrips waning favorable base effects. This slowdown poses significant challenges for the banking sector, with implications for economic expansion.

According to the report, as of November 15, 2024, incremental credit from all scheduled commercial banks grew by Rs 9.3 lakh crore, reflecting a year-to-date growth of 5.3%, a considerable dip from last year's Rs 19.4 lakh crore (YTD 14.2%). Deposits also experienced a slowdown, growing by Rs 13.7 lakh crore (YTD 6.7%), compared to Rs 16.0 lakh crore (YTD 8.9%) last year.

Credit contraction was evident in agriculture, industry, services, and personal loans, with a marked decline in housing and consumer durables. Industrial credit plummeted except in chemicals, construction, and rubber/plastic/paper sectors. The report calls for rebalancing credit distribution, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, to stabilize growth expectations at 11-12% for the fiscal year 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024