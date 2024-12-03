Indian Markets Rally on Investor Optimism

In a positive start to December, Indian markets maintained their upward momentum as both key indices opened higher on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index commenced trading at 24,367.50 points, rising 91.45 points or 0.38%, while the BSE Sensex stood at 80,529.20 points, gaining 281.12 points or 0.35% from the previous close.

Market analysts observed that investors have largely discounted the GDP figures and are focusing on bullish signs. Expert Ajay Bagga noted that the removal of the windfall tax on oil and fuel exports has boosted the outlook for oil and energy stocks. He described the market sentiment as optimistic, with expectations of a rally intensifying ahead of the upcoming budget in February.

Internationally, US markets reached new highs, predominantly led by the technology sector, with Asian counterparts showing gains as well, barring China and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. In India, most sectoral indices, except for NIFTY FMCG, saw gains. Of the Nifty 50 stocks, 41 opened with advances, highlighting Shriram Finance among the top performers.

