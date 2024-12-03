CFCL and TERI Forge Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture Advancements

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have entered a collaborative agreement to establish the 'CFCL-TERI Centre of Excellence for Advanced and Sustainable Agriculture Solutions' in New Delhi. This partnership aims to revolutionize the Indian agriculture sector by tackling challenges such as soil health degradation, stagnating productivity, and inefficient nutrient use.

The collaboration seeks to introduce innovative biogenic solutions, including nano-biotechnology-based alternative fertilizers and bio-stimulants, as sustainable complements to traditional chemical inputs. Over a five-year period, supported by CFCL's grant-in-aid, TERI will spearhead research efforts to create eco-friendly products, enhancing both agricultural productivity and environmental health.

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI, underscored the importance of such initiatives in meeting future food-security needs. CFCL's Managing Director, Abhay Baijal, highlighted the partnership's alignment with the Indian government's initiatives and the potential for significant advancements in sustainable agriculture solutions. This agreement marks a pivotal step toward bolstering food security and environmental resilience in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)