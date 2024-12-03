New Zealand Tourism Surges with 30% Increase in Visitor Spend

The latest International Visitor Survey reveals New Zealand's tourism sector is making remarkable strides toward recovery, with a notable increase in visitor spending and overall visitor numbers. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey shared the promising results, emphasizing the sector's resilience and growth potential.

For the year ending September 2024:

Visitor spend increased by 30%, reaching $11.7 billion.

Visitor numbers grew by 17%.

Median daily spending per visitor rose by 10%, signaling a shift toward higher-value tourism.

The September 2024 quarter alone generated $1.9 billion in visitor expenditure.

“These results underscore New Zealand’s growing appeal as a premium travel destination. Visitors are increasingly drawn to the unique experiences we offer, contributing significantly to our economy,” said Minister Doocey.

Government’s Role in Recovery

The Government is playing a pivotal role in supporting tourism recovery by implementing targeted strategies, including:

Promoting Off-Peak and Regional Tourism: Encouraging year-round travel to distribute benefits across regions and reduce seasonal dependence.

Developing a Tourism Growth Roadmap: A comprehensive plan to bolster sector growth and innovation, set to be finalized early next year.

Fostering High-Value Tourism: Attracting visitors who spend more and stay longer, creating sustainable benefits for the economy.

Minister Doocey emphasized the importance of adapting to shifting trends:

“We are working closely with the sector to implement initiatives that ensure tourism businesses thrive, not just in traditional hotspots but across the entire country. By promoting regional tourism and off-peak travel, we’re helping to distribute the economic benefits more evenly.”

A Sector on the Rise

The data reflects a sector in recovery but also highlights areas for continued improvement. With a strong push toward innovation and collaboration, the Government is aiming for sustainable long-term growth.

"While these figures are encouraging, we recognize that the road to full recovery is ongoing. Our focus remains on creating new opportunities for tourism and hospitality businesses to thrive,” Doocey added.

Visitor Trends and Broader Impacts

The International Visitor Survey also identified key trends shaping the sector:

Visitors are increasingly seeking eco-tourism experiences, aligning with New Zealand's commitment to sustainability.

Growth in spending by visitors from key markets, including Australia, the US, and China, is helping to diversify income sources.

Regional tourism is gaining momentum, as smaller towns and rural areas become attractive destinations.

Outlook for 2025 and Beyond

The Government’s forthcoming Tourism Growth Roadmap will outline new initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, enhancing visitor experiences, and driving greater economic impact.

“I am confident this roadmap will play a pivotal role in shaping a bright future for New Zealand tourism,” Doocey said.

The full survey results are available on the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) website.

These figures highlight New Zealand’s growing appeal as a destination for discerning travelers and reaffirm the tourism sector’s vital role in the nation’s economic recovery.