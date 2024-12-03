Flying High Amidst Challenges: The Indian Aviation Industry Outlook

The Indian aviation industry anticipates a surge in domestic air traffic, with projections suggesting a 7-10% increase to 164-170 million passengers in the current fiscal year, as reported by rating agency Icra.

During the first half of 2024-25, domestic air passenger traffic rose to 79.3 million, a 5.3% increase, albeit affected by extreme weather conditions. Meanwhile, international passenger traffic for Indian carriers saw a notable rise of 16.2%.

Despite these growth trends, the sector is expected to incur a net loss of Rs 20-30 billion in both FY2025 and FY2026. Higher fuel prices and foreign currency expenses continue to challenge the industry, though improved pricing strategies have mitigated some losses.

