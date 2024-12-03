Left Menu

Flying High Amidst Challenges: The Indian Aviation Industry Outlook

Domestic air traffic in India is projected to grow by 7-10% in the current fiscal year, reaching 164-170 million passengers. Despite this growth, the industry's losses are expected to total Rs 2,000-3,000 crore. Factors include higher fuel costs and foreign exchange impacts, although improved pricing power offers some respite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:40 IST
Flying High Amidst Challenges: The Indian Aviation Industry Outlook
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian aviation industry anticipates a surge in domestic air traffic, with projections suggesting a 7-10% increase to 164-170 million passengers in the current fiscal year, as reported by rating agency Icra.

During the first half of 2024-25, domestic air passenger traffic rose to 79.3 million, a 5.3% increase, albeit affected by extreme weather conditions. Meanwhile, international passenger traffic for Indian carriers saw a notable rise of 16.2%.

Despite these growth trends, the sector is expected to incur a net loss of Rs 20-30 billion in both FY2025 and FY2026. Higher fuel prices and foreign currency expenses continue to challenge the industry, though improved pricing strategies have mitigated some losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024