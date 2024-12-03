Left Menu

Steel Duties Threaten MSME Exporters' Competitiveness

MSME exporters in the engineering sector warn that proposed additional duties on steel imports could harm competitiveness and exports. The Hand Tool Association and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations stress that domestic steel price hikes already challenge exporters. A proposed 25% safeguard duty may exacerbate these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:28 IST
Steel Duties Threaten MSME Exporters' Competitiveness
  • Country:
  • India

MSME exporters within the engineering field have voiced concerns over potential additional duties on steel imports, fearing it would hinder domestic product competitiveness and affect exports. The Hand Tool Association's Chairman, S.C. Ralhan, highlighted ongoing liquidity issues and the already high domestic steel prices.

Ralhan pointed to media reports suggesting the government might impose a 25% safeguard duty, intensifying challenges for MSME exporters. Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General, Ajay Sahai, emphasized ensuring domestic steel companies do not escalate input prices if additional duties are levied.

The steel ministry's safeguard duty proposal emerged during a meeting between Union Minister of Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal. Criticism from domestic steel players concerning inexpensive imports primarily from China has fueled the debate. Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative has reported that significant container delays at ports are damaging India's international stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024