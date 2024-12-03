Steel Duties Threaten MSME Exporters' Competitiveness

MSME exporters within the engineering field have voiced concerns over potential additional duties on steel imports, fearing it would hinder domestic product competitiveness and affect exports. The Hand Tool Association's Chairman, S.C. Ralhan, highlighted ongoing liquidity issues and the already high domestic steel prices.

Ralhan pointed to media reports suggesting the government might impose a 25% safeguard duty, intensifying challenges for MSME exporters. Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General, Ajay Sahai, emphasized ensuring domestic steel companies do not escalate input prices if additional duties are levied.

The steel ministry's safeguard duty proposal emerged during a meeting between Union Minister of Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal. Criticism from domestic steel players concerning inexpensive imports primarily from China has fueled the debate. Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative has reported that significant container delays at ports are damaging India's international stature.

